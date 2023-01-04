Minneapolis passes on snow emergency, leading residents to dig out Wednesday

Grab your shovels.

The City of Minneapolis did not declare a snow emergency with this two-day storm, which is good news for those who may have gotten towed. But it will lead to many having to dig out their vehicles after snowplows plowed them in.

FOX 9's Bill Keller shared photos on Twitter of vehicles parked along snow-covered city streets. And when the plow goes by, the motorists will have an even more difficult time getting out of their spots.

The City of St. Paul also did not declare a snow emergency with this two-day snowstorm that has dumped about 10 inches of snow at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with more on the way Wednesday.

Minneapolis and St. Paul did declare snow emergencies starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Details can be found here.