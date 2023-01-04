Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis passes on snow emergency, leading residents to dig out Wednesday

By FOX 9 staff
Winter Weather
Difficult travel conditions Wednesday as snow continues

For those on the roadways or taking a flight, travel conditions in Minnesota on Wednesday will be difficult. Roads are snow covered across the region, while numerous flights have been canceled at MSP Airport.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Grab your shovels.

The City of Minneapolis did not declare a snow emergency with this two-day storm, which is good news for those who may have gotten towed. But it will lead to many having to dig out their vehicles after snowplows plowed them in. 

FOX 9's Bill Keller shared photos on Twitter of vehicles parked along snow-covered city streets. And when the plow goes by, the motorists will have an even more difficult time getting out of their spots. 

The City of St. Paul also did not declare a snow emergency with this two-day snowstorm that has dumped about 10 inches of snow at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with more on the way Wednesday.

Minneapolis and St. Paul did declare snow emergencies starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Details can be found here

FOX 9's Bill Keller captured a video Wednesday morning of a snow plow burying vehicles in Minneapolis. The city did not declare a snow emergency Tuesday, leaving residents to shovel out. The city's snow emergency was declared Wednesday morning, going into effect in the evening.