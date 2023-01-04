Minnesota weather: Another 3-5 inches of snow likely Wednesday

More snow is expected on Wednesday across the Twin Cities metro and beyond as travel conditions continue to be difficult on area roadways.

After picking up 6-8+ inches of snow in the metro Tuesday, several more inches of snow is expected by Wednesday evening.

Timeline of what to expect Wednesday

Snow continues through the day on Wednesday but will be most intense in the morning before very slowly waning Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Another few inches of snow is likely for the Twin Cities into Wednesday night before finally tapering off overnight, leading to a snowflake-free Thursday.

The light to moderate snow that does fall on Wednesday will lead to snow travel. The area will likely pick up another 3-5 inches during the day, with a dusting Wednesday night.

Road conditions Wednesday morning

Road conditions across Minnesota as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. (MnDOT)

Roads across Minnesota are partially or completely covered with snow and/or ice Wednesday morning, according to MnDOT's website, which will likely spell trouble for the morning commute.

Snow on Tuesday contributed to 87 crashes (four with injury, one fatal) between 4:30-9:30 p.m., as well as 181 vehicle spinouts/vehicles off the road and four jackknifed semi-trucks, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

READ MORE: Delta flight ends up in snow off taxiway at MSP Airport

Snow totals so far this season at MSP Airport.

Here's a look at snow totals from round one of the storm on Tuesday. More snow is expected Wednesday, so these numbers will go up.