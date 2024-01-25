Minneapolis shooting leaves man dead following altercation

A man is dead after a shooting late Wednesday evening in the Hawthorne neighborhood of Minneapolis.

According to police, around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 2000 Block of Washington Avenue North.

Around five minutes later, a 47-year-old man reportedly arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital, police say.

Police later located and secured the potential site of the shooting. Early indications show an altercation later escalated into gunfire.

Investigators have since collected evidence and an investigation is ongoing.