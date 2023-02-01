Nick Longworth
Nick Longworth is a content editor with FOX 9.
He has been a reporter, photographer and editor in the Twin Cities since 2013.
Send any story ideas or tips to Nick.Longworth@fox.com.
The latest from Nick Longworth
BCA identifies officers, victim in fatal police involved shooting in St. Paul
Authorities released the names of the victim and officers involved in a fatal shooting in St. Paul on Saturday night.
Murder suspect, possibly armed with AR-15, wanted after no-show for trial
A man facing murder charges in connection to an alleged bar fight that turned fatal is now wanted by the Minnesota BCA after failing to make a court appearance on Monday
MSP Airport has new voices to welcome, inform travelers
The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) has announced the newest set of voices that will both welcome and inform travelers via its intercom system throughout the next year.
Felon voting rights: Minnesota Supreme Court makes decision
More than a year after hearing oral arguments, the Minnesota Supreme Court has reached a decision on a highly anticipated case regarding voting rights for convicted felons.
Fraudulent student loan service will repay students, AG Ellison announces
A California-based company offering a student loan ‘forgiveness’ scheme that was determined to be fraudulent will refund the state more than $20,000.
Extra police to help St. Paul schools following Harding stabbing
Additional police will have a presence at select SPPS schools following a fatal stabbing at Harding High School last week.
Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit Minnesota, Iowa this week
According to an announcement, Pence will deliver remarks, "on defending parents' rights and combatting the Radical Left's indoctrination of children."
1,200+ fentanyl pills seized in south Minneapolis drug bust
A multi-agency effort resulted in the seizure of more than 1,000 fentanyl pills and half a dozen weapons during a raid in Minneapolis.
Nicholas Firkus trial: Husband found guilty of wife’s 2010 murder
Nichola Firkus, charged with first-degree and second-degree murder for killing his wife Heidi, has been found guilty in Ramsey County court on Friday.
Sidewalk snow plowing study proposed for Minneapolis, program could be seen by 2027
A long-held, backbreaking winter chore might not be a concern for Minneapolis residents much longer.