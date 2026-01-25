Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis shooting: Union members in Twin Cities rally for nationwide strike

Published  January 25, 2026 7:03pm CST
Minneapolis ICE shooting
FOX 9
In the aftermath of Alex Pretti's fatal shooting by a Border Patrol agent in south Minneapolis, union leaders are calling for a strike to send a message to the federal government. FOX 9's Leon Purvis has the story.

The Brief

    • Union members in the Twin Cities are responding to the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a U.S. Border Patrol agent.
    • They are trying to organize for a strike to send a message to the federal government.
    • Organizers hope to expand the strike from the Twin Cities to a nationwide effort.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Union members in the Twin Cities are rallying for a strike following the shooting of Alex Pretti by a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

Union members gather at United Labor Center

What we know:

Union members gathered at the United Labor Center to discuss their response to the shooting of Alex Pretti. They are pushing for a strike to express their discontent with federal actions.

Nick Velikonja, an organizer, emphasized the need for workers to harness their collective power, saying, "That means workers getting organized, not just to shut down production, but to take our power, our mass, collective power, to the root of the problem."

Organizers aim for a nationwide strike

Why you should care:

Although union members acknowledge the difficulty of organizing a massive strike, they are determined to convince unions to join their cause. They hope to expand the strike beyond the Twin Cities to a national level.

