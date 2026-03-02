Minneapolis sees speeders decrease after speed cameras installed at 5 intersections

The Brief A report to be released to the Minneapolis City Council on Tuesday indicates speeding at five intersections where safety cameras have been installed has dropped dramatically. Speeding by at least 20 mph is down 58%. More cameras will be added by May of 2026, and camera locations will change periodically.



A traffic safety pilot program implemented by the City of Minneapolis late last year with the intention to catch speeders appears to be working.

Minneapolis city officials say speeding at five intersections where traffic cameras have been installed has dropped dramatically since last October. The city is expected to release the report at their city council meeting on Tuesday.

Minneapolis traffic camera pilot program

What we know:

The City of Minneapolis had cameras installed at the following five intersections late last year in an effort to deter drivers from speeding, and running red lights:

3rd St N near 1st Ave N

Fremont Ave N near W Broadway Ave

18th Ave NE near Central Ave (cameras placed 1 block east near Polk St)

Chicago Ave near Franklin Ave (cameras placed 1 block south near 22nd St)

Nicollet Ave near 46th St (cameras placed 1 block south near 47th St)

By the numbers:

The program appears to be working. Speeding by at least 10 mph is down 51% from last October-December. City officials say speeding by at least 20 mph is down 58%, and speeding in general dropped by more than 40% where all cameras are placed.

City officials say there were 33,829 violations issued in 2025. Of those, 29,504 were warnings, and 4,325 resulted in citations.

More cameras coming

Minneapolis city officials say more camera locations are being added in May 2026. The city will add one or two red light locations, and more speed cameras will be added, but the State of Minnesota has a maximum of 42 locations.

City officials say some speed camera locations will change periodically.

According to the report, the City of Minneapolis spent more than $955,900 to run the pilot program. It collected just over $18,000 in revenue from citations.

Protecting privacy

Dig deeper:

Minneapolis city officials say measures are being taken to make sure traffic violators are caught, but personal information isn’t compromised.

The cameras can only record video or take pictures if they sense a potential speeding or red light violation.

Cameras can only capture a picture of the vehicle’s back license plate. They are not allowed to take pictures of people.

The cameras cannot and are not being used as automatic license plate readers.

Camera data cannot be used for anything other than enforcing speed or red light violations.

The City’s camera vendor cannot share personal data, unless ordered by a court.

The City made data security a key part of choosing a camera vendor.

City staff have confirmed compliance with data practices requirements in 2025 and plan to do a formal audit in 2026 to ensure continued compliance.

What's next:

Several other Twin Cities communities are looking into adding speed cameras to reduce traffic violators.