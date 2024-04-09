Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair announced for 2024

One day after Twin Cities artists learned there would be no Uptown Art Fair this year due to construction along Hennepin Avenue, a new festival to display some of their works has been announced.



An announcement by Homespun Events says the inaugural Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair will take place on Mother's Day weekend, May 11-12, 2024.

Hosted at the Walker Art Center’s Minneapolis Sculpture Garden – only 2 miles from the epicenter of where the Uptown fair would have been – the event will offer "a vibrant hub of creativity, featuring an eclectic showcase of art, culinary delights, and botanical wonders," according to a press release.

"We are delighted to introduce the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair as a new tradition celebrating art, mothers, and community," said Jill Hayes, director of Homespun Events, in an announcement. "This event offers a wonderful opportunity for families to come together and create lasting memories. Whether you're bringing your mom to enjoy the beautiful artworks, searching for the perfect gift for Mom from our talented artists, or starting a new Mother's Day tradition, we invite everyone to join us for a weekend of creativity, inspiration, and celebration at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair."

The event "promises to be a memorable experience for art enthusiasts, families, and the community at large," according to organizers.

Currently, organizers plan to feature 150 local and national artists, spanning a wide range of mediums and styles, including sculptures, paintings, ceramics and jewelry. Admission will be free for attendees. A beer garden and food trucks will also be onsite.