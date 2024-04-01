Hennepin Avenue reconstruction project begins, reroutes expected

article

A popular stretch for commuters headed from downtown Minneapolis to the Uptown neighborhood will see a two-year construction project begin on Monday, April 1.

The project that will reconstruct Hennepin Avenue South between Douglas Avenue and West Lake Street will start its first phase between West Lake Street to 26th Street, causing traffic lanes to be either closed or restricted depending on construction activity.

The project is said to improve the corridor "for all users" from Interstate 94 to Uptown, utilizing a design that will also improve space for people walking, riding transit and biking.

According to the city, the layout also provides space for METRO E Line stations – a new Bus Rapid Transit line that intends to replace Route 6 in December 2025.

In 2025, the other half of the project will then be completed – from 26th Street to Douglas Avenue. Crews will replace underground utilities in advance of that portion of the project, from Franklin to Douglas Avenue, throughout the remainder of 2024.

Although businesses will remain open during construction, parking lanes along Hennepin Avenue will be closed.

Beginning on April 1, Metro Transit buses will be detoured to Lyndale Avenue.