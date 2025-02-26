Minneapolis man found guilty in killing of girlfriend during domestic dispute

The Brief Johnny Brown has been found guilty of first-degree and second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Kesha Moore. The fatal shooting allegedly happened during a fight over cheating accusations. His sentencing has been scheduled for March 13.



A guilty verdict has been reached in the first-degree murder trial of Johnny Leroy Brown, who was facing charges for fatally shooting his girlfriend during a fight over cheating accusations.

Jury verdict

What's new:

Brown faced trial on several felony charges related to the December 2023 killing of 43-year-old Kesha Moore. Prosecutors allege the fatal shooting happened at an apartment in the Linden Hills neighborhood of Minneapolis during a fight over Brown’s infidelity.

Brown was indicted with first-degree murder while committing domestic abuse with a past pattern of domestic abuse, in addition to being charged with second-degree murder with intent, second-degree murder while committing a felony, and being an illegible person in possession of a firearm.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced the jury returned a guilty verdict on all charges. She explained that five survivors of Brown’s past domestic abuse testified at the trial and emphasized the verdict came at the end of a "long and complicated prosecution to deliver justice for Kesha Moore."

First-degree murder while committing domestic abuse with a past pattern of domestic abuse carries a mandatory life sentence with parole. Brown's sentencing has been scheduled for March 13.

What they're saying:

"This horrific murder was part of a pattern of domestic violence by Mr. Brown against women in his life, including Kesha and many past partners. Kesha’s death was a devastating tragedy," Moriarty said at the press conference.

Debra Moore, Kesha’s mother, released the following statement through the HCAO:

"We are happy that Kesha got justice, but even happier with how the case was laid out and presented. Thank you to the previous victims who came forward. We hope that they’ve gotten their power back and this case brought closure to a lot of women and shed a light on the criminal justice system.

"Kesha was a valuable member of society. She was everything to us. Kesha was going places and doing things, and had a prominent position in her life. She was a community builder, and did a lot for the community. She has a legacy. She was the glue that held our family together, and we will never get that back… we are thankful for everyone who put hard work on this case."

Deadly domestic dispute

The backstory:

Court records say on Dec. 17, 2023, Brown called 911 dispatch reporting a shooting inside an apartment, claiming that he and his girlfriend got into a physical altercation, and she pulled out a gun when it went off.

Officers responded to the apartment on the 4200 block of Sheridan Avenue South and forced their way into the unit where they found a woman, identified as Moore, with a single gunshot wound to her head, according to the criminal complaint.

After being taken into custody, Brown told investigators on the day of the shooting, they got into an argument because Moore thought he was cheating. As he went to fix himself a drink, he turned around and claimed she was pointing a gun at him.

He alleged he took the firearm away from Moore but claimed he must have bumped the trigger, causing the gun to go off. He took the firearm with him when he left the apartment and threw it out the window near the train tracks. Investigators searched the area but could not locate the weapon.

Family members told investigators Moore and Brown had been living together for the past several months, but their relationship "had been rocky," and she had asked him to move out. Charges also allege Brown called his "new girlfriend" after getting arrested, claiming he was never in a relationship with Moore.

According to court records, Brown has a history of domestic violence convictions and has had several protection orders issued against him.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit the hotline’s website to chat with an expert.