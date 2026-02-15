2 shot inside Columbia Heights restaurant, deputies searching for suspect

article

The Brief A shooting at a Columbia Heights restaurant on Central Avenue left two people hurt Saturday evening. The shooting appears to have taken place at New York Gyros. The victims, a man and a teen boy, are currently in stable condition. Police are searching for the suspect.



Two people shot Saturday night inside a Columbia Heights restaurant are in stable condition, as deputies are now searching for the gunman.

Shooting at NY Gyro

What we know:

Officers from the Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, and Fridley police departments all responded to reports of shots fired inside a restaurant on Central Avenue NE near 46th Avenue NE around 8:45 p.m. Saturday evening.

FOX 9 crews at the scene saw the investigation centered around the New York Gyro restaurant along that stretch. Police tape blocked off the parking lot of the restaurant and FOX 9 saw police closely inspect a spot behind the restaurant.

What they're saying:

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting along with Columbia Heights police, say it appears a man inside the restaurant opened fire, striking another man and teenage boy.

The man and the boy were rushed to the hospital by members of their group. Deputies say they are currently in stable condition.

What's next:

Deputies say they have not yet made an arrest in the shooting, but it does not appear to be a random attack.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Anoka County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 763-427-1212.

What we don't know:

Police have not released further details about the shooting, including the motive behind the attack or how the suspect may have known the victims.