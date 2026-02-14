Boy's body found in Bloomington pond after falling through ice

article

The Brief A man and a boy fell through the ice on Bass Pond in Bloomington near the Minnesota River Saturday afternoon. The man was rescued by first responders, but the boy was not immediately found. The boy's body was found about two hours later in about eight feet of water.



Boy's body recovered after falling through ice

What we know:

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, just before 1:30 p.m., the Water Patrol Unit responded to reports that two people had fallen into the water on Bass Pond in Bloomington.

One man and a boy had fallen through the ice at the pond, which is located near the Minnesota River. The Bloomington Fire Department was able to rescue the man, who was clinging to the ice, but was not able to locate the boy.

The Water Patrol Unit used multiple sonars to find the boy. He was found about two hours later in eight feet of water.

What we don't know:

Why the man and the boy were at the pond is currently unknown.

The identity of the boy was not released, but the Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify him and confirm the official cause of death.