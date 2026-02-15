Judge orders ICE to stop rapid transfers of detainees out of Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A federal court issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against ICE to address claims of non-citizen detainees having their constitutional rights violated at the Whipple Federal Building.
Court ruling on detainee access to attorneys
Big picture view:
According to a lawsuit filed in federal court, there is documented evidence of ICE agents severely limiting detainees' access to legal counsel, violating their Fifth Amendment rights.
The order states ICE must not transfer detainees out of Minnesota within the first 72 hours of detention.
The order also requires ICE to provide detainees with their unique seven-digit identification number, known as their A-number, a list of legal service providers, and access to private, un-monitored phone calls within one hour of detention.
Dig deeper:
Detainees have been frequently and quickly moved out of the state throughout Operation Metro Surge, making it difficult for attorneys to locate and communicate with their clients.
The court noted that ICE's practices at Whipple effectively denied detainees access to legal representation.
Attorneys also said in the lawsuit that ICE agents have been pressuring detainees to sign voluntary self-deportation documents without access to legal counsel.
What's next:
The lawsuit states a status hearing is set for noon on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2026.
The TRO is set to remain in effect until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, 2026.
The Source: This story uses information gathered from court documents and previous FOX 9 reporting.