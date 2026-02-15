Judge orders ICE to stop rapid transfers of detainees out of Minnesota

The Brief A lawsuit claims that ICE has been isolating non-citizen detainees from their attorneys at the Whipple Federal Building. The civil rights case alleges that federal agents violated detainee rights by quickly moving them out of state, limiting their communication access and pressuring them to sign self-deportation forms. The court issued a temporary restraining order mandating improved access to legal counsel and communication for detainees.



A federal court issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against ICE to address claims of non-citizen detainees having their constitutional rights violated at the Whipple Federal Building.

Court ruling on detainee access to attorneys

Big picture view:

According to a lawsuit filed in federal court, there is documented evidence of ICE agents severely limiting detainees' access to legal counsel, violating their Fifth Amendment rights.

The order states ICE must not transfer detainees out of Minnesota within the first 72 hours of detention.

The order also requires ICE to provide detainees with their unique seven-digit identification number, known as their A-number, a list of legal service providers, and access to private, un-monitored phone calls within one hour of detention.

Dig deeper:

Detainees have been frequently and quickly moved out of the state throughout Operation Metro Surge, making it difficult for attorneys to locate and communicate with their clients.

The court noted that ICE's practices at Whipple effectively denied detainees access to legal representation.

Attorneys also said in the lawsuit that ICE agents have been pressuring detainees to sign voluntary self-deportation documents without access to legal counsel.

What's next:

The lawsuit states a status hearing is set for noon on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2026.

The TRO is set to remain in effect until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, 2026.