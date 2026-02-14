Minnesota weather: Multiple warm temperature records broken Valentine's Day
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Many areas across Minnesota saw record warmth this Valentine's Day.
Record-breaking warmth
The numbers in orange are where a temperature record was broken Saturday. (FOX 9)
What we know:
Temperatures rose across the state, making for a nice Valentine's Day.
The high temperature in the Twin Cities Saturday was 54 degrees, beating the record of 50 degrees set in 1882.
Warmth set to continue
What's next:
Temperatures are expected to stay about the same on Sunday, with low 50s expected in the Twin Cities and 60s in southern Minnesota.
The warmth is expected to continue through Tuesday as temperatures gradually drop into next weekend.
Some fog is possible Sunday in areas where the snow pack is melting.