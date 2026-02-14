Minnesota weather: Multiple warm temperature records broken Valentine's Day

The Brief Valentine's Day brought record warmth Saturday. The Twin Cities reached 54 degrees, breaking the record of 50 degrees set in 1882. Sunday fog could be seen in areas where the snow pack is dwindling.



Many areas across Minnesota saw record warmth this Valentine's Day.

Record-breaking warmth

The numbers in orange are where a temperature record was broken Saturday. (FOX 9)

What we know:

Temperatures rose across the state, making for a nice Valentine's Day.

The high temperature in the Twin Cities Saturday was 54 degrees, beating the record of 50 degrees set in 1882.

Warmth set to continue

What's next:

Temperatures are expected to stay about the same on Sunday, with low 50s expected in the Twin Cities and 60s in southern Minnesota.

The warmth is expected to continue through Tuesday as temperatures gradually drop into next weekend.

Some fog is possible Sunday in areas where the snow pack is melting.