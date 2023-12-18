Woman fatally shot in Minneapolis apartment in apparent domestic incident

article

A woman died after being shot at a Minneapolis apartment during a domestic dispute Sunday night, police said.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to an apartment building on the 4200 block of Sheridan Avenue South around 8:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 43-year-old woman with a fatal gunshot wound. She was inside an apartment unit.

Police say life-saving measures were given to the victim, but she died at the scene. Police believe the shooting was a domestic-related incident between the victim and her "live-in domestic male partner."

The shooting is currently being investigated, and no arrests have been made, police said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the victim.