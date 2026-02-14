Man's body found in Mississippi River near U of M campus after falling through ice

article

The Brief The body of a man was found in the Mississippi River Saturday. The man's body was found by the Hennepin County Sheriff Water Patrol using sonar. The man fell through the ice on Friday near the University of Minnesota rowing club.



The body of a man who fell through the ice on the Mississippi River was found Saturday.

Man's body found in Mississippi River

What we know:

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), around 8 a.m., the water patrol unit continued their search operation for a man who went missing in the Mississippi River near the University of Minnesota rowing club Friday.

Around 11:45 a.m., the man's body was found using sonar technology. He was found about 75 feet from where he went through the ice, in about nine feet of water.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not identify the man. It is not known what the man was doing on the river in the first place.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to this individual’s family and friends. This tragic incident is a stark example that the ice is never 100% safe. Please use cation when venturing on to lakes, rivers, and ponds, especially with our changing weather," HCSO said in a statement.

Mississippi River ice rescue

The backstory:

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says around 4 p.m. on Friday its Water Patrol Unit received a call for a water emergency after an adult man who was walking on the ice fell through into the Mississippi River near the U of M Rowing Club.

Authorities say an adult woman witness attempted to go out after him, but then fell through the ice as well. She was able to make it back to shore, at which point she was transported to the hospital as a precaution for cold weather exposure.

The HCSO’s Water Patrol Unit attempted to locate him using sonar equipment, but were unsuccessful in their efforts Friday evening.