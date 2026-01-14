Minneapolis ICE shooting: Renee Good's family says she had 'infinite capacity for love'

The Brief The family of Renee Good provided a statement for the first time since her death on Jan. 7. Her family says Good brought "joy to anyone she met." Good's family is being represented in a civil investigation by the same law firm that represented George Floyd's family.



Renee Good's family spoke out for the first time since Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis.

Renee Good family's statement

What they're saying:

The statement, which comes from Good's parents, Tim and Donna Ganger, and her four siblings, expresses how Good was relentlessly hopeful and optimistic, with a "seemingly infinite capacity for love."

The family said Good was their protector, their shoulder to cry on and their "scintillating source of joy." They also said she edited all their writing, and they felt her absence deeply as they wrote their statement without her "gentle guidance."

Good's family goes on to say, they miss her more than words "could ever express."

Here is the full statement from the family, courtesy of their legal representation, Romanucci & Blandin:

"We want to thank everyone who has reached out in support of Renee and our family. The kind of unending care we’ve been given during this time is exactly the kind that she gave to everyone. Nae was the beautiful light of our family and brought joy to anyone she met. She was relentlessly hopeful and optimistic which was contagious. We all already miss her more than words could ever express. She was our best friend with a seemingly infinite capacity for love. Nae-Nae gave everything she had to take care of her friends and family, and indeed people she never met. If there was any celebration for any one of us, Nae amplified it. If there was sorrow, she was with you for all of it. Nae found joy in others being comforted and was herself a fountain of comfort. She was our protector, our shoulder to cry on, and our scintillating source of joy. She edited all of our writing, and we feel her absence deeply as we struggle to compose this statement without her gentle guidance. Knowing we can’t match her eloquence, we are remembering Nae in all the little things she’d be doing for us today. She is in the tight hug we offer each other as we lean on the counter. She’s in the goofy cackles we elicit in each other as we recall sweet memories, and she’s in the tears we leave on each others’ shirts. She is in the flow state that comes when your spirit is creating something passionate to share with others. Her voice is the one singing the song stuck in your head. More than anything, she is there when your heart breaks and fills for another person. When we remember Nae, we remember her abundant heart, and we will move forward imitating that unending care. We appreciate our privacy as we continue to mourn at this time."

Civil investigation into Renee Good's death

Dig deeper:

Romanucci & Blandin law firm, the same firm that represented George Floyd's family in his murder, announced Wednesday it is conducting a civil investigation into Renee Good's death on behalf of her family. The law firm says, "The legal team intends to conduct its civil investigation with an understanding that transparency is essential in this case of national importance. The community is not receiving transparency about this case elsewhere, so our team will provide that to the country."

"People in Minneapolis and across this country truly, truly care about what happened to Renee Good on Jan. 7, 2026, and are committed to understanding how she could have been killed on the street after dropping her child off at school. They want to know what could and should have been done to let Renee live and pick her child up safely from school that afternoon. As often as possible, our team will promptly and transparently provide updates on what we learn. We are committed to providing Good transparency and Good accountability, which we ultimately hope leads to Good policing. We will be that voice," said Antonio M. Romanucci in a statement.