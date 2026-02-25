Minneapolis police investigate deadly shooting in Stevens Square neighborhood
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting late Tuesday night in the Stevens Square neighborhood of Minneapolis.
Homicide in Minneapolis
What we know:
The shooting happened late Tuesday night at the Abbott Apartments near 18th Street East and 1st Avenue South, located south of the downtown area.
Police say a man was killed, and no arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
Further details about the victim or circumstances of the incident were not immediately available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The Source: Information for this story was obtained at the scene.