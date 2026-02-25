Minneapolis police investigate deadly shooting in Stevens Square neighborhood

article

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting late Tuesday night. The incident happened at the Abbott Apartments near 8th Street East and 1st Avenue South. Police said a man had died, and no arrests have been made.



Police are investigating a fatal shooting late Tuesday night in the Stevens Square neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Homicide in Minneapolis

What we know:

The shooting happened late Tuesday night at the Abbott Apartments near 18th Street East and 1st Avenue South, located south of the downtown area.

Police say a man was killed, and no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Further details about the victim or circumstances of the incident were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.