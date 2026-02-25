Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis police investigate deadly shooting in Stevens Square neighborhood

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  February 25, 2026 7:19am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide on Feb. 24, 2026.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting late Tuesday night.
    • The incident happened at the Abbott Apartments near 8th Street East and 1st Avenue South.
    • Police said a man had died, and no arrests have been made.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting late Tuesday night in the Stevens Square neighborhood of Minneapolis. 

Homicide in Minneapolis

What we know:

The shooting happened late Tuesday night at the Abbott Apartments near 18th Street East and 1st Avenue South, located south of the downtown area.

Police say a man was killed, and no arrests have been made. 

What we don't know:

Further details about the victim or circumstances of the incident were not immediately available. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story was obtained at the scene.

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis