McGregor school bus driver retires after 51 years in community service

After more than five decades on the road, Jimmy Johnson, a beloved school bus driver in McGregor, Minn., is stepping into retirement.

A lifetime of service

What we know:

Johnson spent 51 years driving a school bus, creating lasting memories for students and families. He started at age 20 when the district needed drivers.

"Fifty one years driving a school bus, it's unheard of," said Anthony Pierce, the director of buildings and grounds at McGregor.

Johnson’s dedication extended beyond the bus, as he also drove a mail route and worked at the McGrath Fire Department for just as long. Johnson's impact reached three generations of families, with many viewing him as more than a bus driver.

A community icon

What they're saying:

"I always looked at him more like a friend than a bus driver, I guess," said McGregor High School senior Clayton Moser.

Moser has had Johnson as a bus driver since he was in Kindergarten.

"Really nice guy, always liked him," Moser said. "He always used to give us candy and stuff on Christmas and before Halloween and before Thanksgiving and last day of school. He’s always had a whole bunch of pop for us-- real likable guy."

Moser wasn’t the first person in his family who Jimmy picked up and dropped off at home and school. Moser’s father also had Jimmy as a bus driver.

"My dad graduated here in 94. It’s kind of crazy. It blows my mind that somebody could do the same thing for 50 years straight," Moser said.

What makes someone finally decide to retire after so many years?

If you ask Johnson, he knew it was time.

"I just figured 50 years is enough fun for a while. It's just time," Johnson said.

Generations of riders

Why you should care:

Johnson remembers the good and not so good driving days. He remembers back to a day where his bus caught fire. He rushed to get the kids off the bus.

"I put it out with the fire extinguisher, but a break had locked up is all," he said. "I’ve also been stuck a number of times over the years. A few bad trips with ice on the roads where you would have to help out people that flew in the ditch in front of you."

But what has always remained the best part of his job — the students.

"My kids have been always good. I've known all the kids and I knew all their parents. I’ve had three generations of kids. This is the third generation and I ain't going to stick around for the fourth," Johnson joked.

It has always been a smooth ride for the students and families. For so long, Johnson has been a familiar and trusted face in McGregor.

He’s someone who will be hard to replace.

"He gets to know them. He jokes with them, he makes them feel happy and comfortable about going to school," said Sarah Pylvanen, McGregor’s superintendent and elementary school principal. "It's such a vital role, our bus drivers, and he is a great role model for all of us on what a great school influence an adult can make."

Pylvanen said Johnson has been a blessing to the school district. Her father graduated from McGregor, so her family has also known him for years.

"He drives the bus that my kids ride on so he has to put up with my three children and they love him. He makes me feel comfortable with my kids getting on the bus every day. I couldn't have asked for a better person to transport my kid," she said. "He is the first person there that the kids see with the school. He builds a positive relationship with them."

Balancing jobs was something Johnson got used to doing for such a long time, but he acknowledges that it wouldn’t have been possible without help from his family and friends.

"I kept driving the bus along with help of good subs and my wife running part of my mail route doing my work for that. I did that for 47 years and this one for 50."

Johnson's dedication and friendly demeanor has left a lasting impression on the community.

He will certainly be missed.

"Yeah, everyone likes Jimmy," said Pierce.

Enjoying retirement

What's next:

Jimmy Johnson is now officially enjoying his retirement. Bob Staska, the principal of McGregor High School, said Johnson is doing very well.