First look at Minneapolis' proposed rules for cannabis businesses
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis City Council has released its proposed restrictions on cannabis businesses in the city, as the state moves into the next steps of recreational marijuana legalization.
What we know
The city is working to update its zoning for cannabis businesses, as licenses are issued in the coming months in Minnesota.
City staff have proposed a series of restrictions for businesses.
- Dispensaries must be a minimum of 500 feet from schools and 500 feet from other dispensaries.
- Cannabis businesses can't grow plants outdoors.
- Cannabis will also face restrictions on odors.
- Cannabis manufacturing will only be allowed in commercial and mixed-use areas – similar to breweries.
Context
Earlier this month, the state met with cities to provide guidance on cannabis restrictions that cities can implement under the new state law.
Just last week, the City of St. Paul passed a similar set of restrictions on cannabis businesses.
What's next?
The proposed zoning restrictions are still in the early stages of consideration and need further approval from the council.
Currently, the Office of Cannabis Management expects to finalize its draft rules for businesses in early 2025. The licensing process is expected to start in 2025 after the rules are in place. Currently, cannabis sales are only allowed on tribal lands.