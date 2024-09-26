First look at Minneapolis' proposed rules for cannabis businesses

The Brief We are getting a first look at what restrictions the city will put on cannabis businesses. Minneapolis is proposing restrictions similar to rules passed in St. Paul last week. Two cannabis businesses would need to be at least 500 feet from one another and 500 feet from a school.



The Minneapolis City Council has released its proposed restrictions on cannabis businesses in the city, as the state moves into the next steps of recreational marijuana legalization.

What we know

The city is working to update its zoning for cannabis businesses, as licenses are issued in the coming months in Minnesota.

City staff have proposed a series of restrictions for businesses.

Dispensaries must be a minimum of 500 feet from schools and 500 feet from other dispensaries.

Cannabis businesses can't grow plants outdoors.

Cannabis will also face restrictions on odors.

Cannabis manufacturing will only be allowed in commercial and mixed-use areas – similar to breweries.

Context

Earlier this month, the state met with cities to provide guidance on cannabis restrictions that cities can implement under the new state law.

Just last week, the City of St. Paul passed a similar set of restrictions on cannabis businesses.

What's next?

The proposed zoning restrictions are still in the early stages of consideration and need further approval from the council.

Currently, the Office of Cannabis Management expects to finalize its draft rules for businesses in early 2025. The licensing process is expected to start in 2025 after the rules are in place. Currently, cannabis sales are only allowed on tribal lands.