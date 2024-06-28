Nearest Twin Cities marijuana dispensary opens doors to long lines

By 4:20 p.m. on Friday evening, the line to get into the nearest recreational marijuana dispensary to the Twin Cities was down the street.

The Prairie Island Indian Community opened its adult-use recreational shop Island Pezi on June 28.

Located at 6030 Sturgeon Lake Road in Welch, Minn., the store is just outside the Treasure Island Resort and Casino near the Dakota Station convenience store.

The nearest marijuana dispensary to the Twin Cities opened its doors to long lines of customers on Friday. (FOX 9)

It's about an hour-long drive from downtown Minneapolis, and those seeking to make their potentially first-ever legal purchases kept the store busy throughout the day.

Until the state opens up cannabis licensing next year, it will be the closest recreational cannabis dispensary to the Twin Cities.

The Prairie Island Indian Community will hold a grand opening celebration including live music, food trucks, and giveaways starting at 9 a.m. on June 29.