Minneapolis City Council to recall Uber/Lyft ordinance after MN Legislature passes rideshare proposal

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday is expected to recall its Uber/Lyft ordinance after the Minnesota Legislature passed a statewide rideshare proposal over the weekend.

This comes after Uber and Lyft threatened to leave Minneapolis over the city's ordinance that required a minimum wage for drivers but the legislature's proposal overrides the Minneapolis proposal, and as a result, Uber and Lyft say they'll stay in Minnesota.

Minneapolis City Council members plan to hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. to discuss the new statewide policy ahead of the 9:30 a.m. city council meeting, where they are expected to recall the Minneapolis ordinance.

How'd we get here?

In March, the Minneapolis City Council approved an ordinance, overriding a veto by Mayor Frey, requiring ride-hailing companies to pay $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute to drivers. In response, Uber and Lyft threatened to end service in Minneapolis when the ordinance went into effect on May 1.

The companies later countered, backing a rate proposed in a state study on ride-hailing driver wages: 89 cents per mile and 49 cents per minute. It should be noted that the state study found that ride-hailing app drivers made below minimum wage when accounting for expenses – though the apps have been critical of the accuracy of said study.

The Minneapolis City Council eventually delayed the implementation of its ordinance until July 1, to allow more time to tweak the ordinance. Some council members also hoped the delay would give new ride-hailing app startups time to get up and running.

At the same time, state lawmakers were working on a compromise bill that would set a rate for drivers statewide. On May 6, lawmakers announced a "compromise" that would pay drivers $1.27 per mile and 49 cents per minute. Again, Uber and Lyft balked, saying they would leave the entire state if those rates went into effect. Though some legislative leaders felt this was a bluff by the companies to continue negotiations, pointing to the fact that Uber and Lyft already operate in other jurisdictions with the same or higher rates for drivers.

After further negotiations over the weekend, lawmakers reached a new deal: $1.28 per mile but only 31 cents per minute. Uber and Lyft both issued statements on Sunday, saying the agreed-upon rate would be enough to keep the companies operating in Minnesota.