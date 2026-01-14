Minneapolis City Council president says he was 'assaulted' by ICE officers

The Brief Minneapolis City Council President Elliott Payne says an ICE officer shoved him out of the way while he was legally observing operations. Payne called the behavior of the ICE agent "reckless." The City Council President said he was trying to talk to the agent to "de-escalate" things.



Minneapolis City Council President Elliott Payne recounted an encounter with ICE officers this week in the city during which he says he was assaulted by the agents.

Video shows Payne being shoved

The backstory:

Payne shared a clip of the incident Monday night. Payne was out that night with fellow council member Jason Chavez when Payne said they saw an ICE officer stop a citizen at a bus stop.

In a video posted by Payne, Payne is on the sidewalk in front of the ICE officer when the officer walks up and shoves him out of the way. Payne appears to be recording and possibly talking to the officers when he is shoved.

In the post on Bluesky, Payne writes: "If this is how they treat the President of the Minneapolis City Council who is legally observing, just think of what they’re doing to everyone else in our City."

Payne on ICE 'assault'

What they're saying:

Speaking on Wednesday, Payne said: "I was on Central Avenue observing the community, standing with my community, when I saw ICE go and harass an individual waiting for the bus to go home from work. I stood there, and I just kept my distance and was legally observing their operations when an ICE agent pushed me from behind. He pushed me from behind because I was watching the other ICE agent with my eyes as he was pointing his Taser at every single individual that was there to help watch this resident for their safety. This is the type of reckless behavior that is unfolding in our city."

Payne said he introduced himself to the ICE officer as the council president and "tried to start a conversation with them to de-escalate."

"Even when the council president is made present and aware, they are still assaulting us," Payne said.