Minneapolis City Council to vote Thursday on Labor Standards Board

The Minneapolis City Council will vote on whether to create a Labor Standards Board on Thursday, which has drawn ire from the business community.

What we know

The Minneapolis City Council is meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, and on their agenda is voting on a proposal to establish a Labor Standards Board.

The meeting can be watched live in the player above. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other stakeholders are also expected to hold press conferences following the vote.

Context

The proposal would task a 15-member panel with making recommendations to the city council and mayor about wages, benefits, working conditions and other regulations.

The appointed panel would consist of representatives for employees, businesses and workplace experts. It would cost taxpayers $150,000 per year, which would pay for the salary of a coordinator.

While supporters said the effort would give workers a voice, business owners feared it would create costly hurdles.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s Office issued a statement on Wednesday saying the current board proposal needs some work.

"The mayor has long supported a Labor Standards Board that is balanced, but the council’s proposal is not. This lack of balance has led the business community to pull out and not participate. This doesn’t work. The mayor’s position is simple: get participation from both business and labor and pass a balanced board that can benefit good governance," the statement reads.