Minneapolis businesses assess damage after unrest overnight, 1 police officer seriously injured

Minneapolis businesses are assessing the damage Thursday morning after a night of unrest in the city sparked by misinformation regarding the apparent suicide of a homicide suspect on Nicollet Mall.

The unrest started around 7 p.m. in downtown Minneapolis after rumors circulated on social media that Minneapolis police had shot and killed a man. Rioters started breaking the windows and businesses along Nicollet Mall, including Target, Nordstrom Rack and Saks Off Fifth.

Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a curfew until 6 a.m. and several law enforcement agencies worked to disperse the crowds and make arrests.

Gov. Tim Walz activated the National Guard at Frey’s request, but soldiers did not hit the streets overnight.

The governor held a news conference around 11 p.m. calling for people to stop destroying the city.

After Walz spoke, several businesses were set on fire, including Brit’s Pub and a Walgreens in south Minneapolis. No injuries were reported in any of the fires.

The Minneapolis Police Department said one officer was serioulsy injured when they were hit by an object during the unrest. They were taken to the hospital.

The State Patrol reported that as of 1 a.m., six people had been arrested for burglary and two for violating the curfew.

Metro Transit and Southwest Transit suspended service in downtown Minneapolis overnight, but it has since resumed.

Apparent suicide sparks unrests, police release video of incident

Minneapolis police say officers were following a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that took place a few hours prior in Parking Ramp A downtown when he reportedly took his own life on Nicollet Mall.

In the aftermath of the suicide, people gathered around the scene and rumors spread on social media that police shot the man.

To refute the rumors, Minneapolis police released the video of the incident from a city surveillance camera, which appears to show the suspect turning a gun on himself as officers closed in.