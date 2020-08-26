Governor on unrest: ‘Nothing to do with asking for reforms, it has everything to do with unlawful behavior

In a news conference following a night of unrest in Minneapolis in which he deployed the Minnesota National Guard, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz emphasized the difference between looters and those protesting for change.

The unrest was sparked after a man died by suicide on Nicollet Mall downtown Minneapolis. Police were following the man who was a suspect in a homicide in Ramp A earlier in the day. The city released video of his suicide to quell fears that his death was at the hands of a police officer.

Walz acknowledged that “the pain continues” in the United States with protests ongoing in Kenosha, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, but said the crisis cannot be fixed “by spinning false rumors.”

He said opposing systemic racism is “driving people to desperation,” but that it’s important to separate them from those who are committing “dangerous acts.”

The Governor urged protesters to go home and said, “If you are downtown at this point in time, you will be arrested.”

Walz said Wednesday night’s disorder has “nothing to do with asking for reforms, it has everything to do with unlawful behavior.”

Advertisement

The Governor went on to say that he will not allow the state to “backslide” from police reforms it has made since the death of George Floyd.