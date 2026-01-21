Minneapolis business owner feeling effects of immigration and Iran crackdowns

The Brief A local business owner is caught in the middle of a pair of conflicts on opposite sides of the globe. The owner of Sabores De Mexico in South Minneapolis says business at his market and taquería is down up to 60% because customers are afraid to leave their homes due Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota. Bahman Razmpour also worries about the safety of his brother and sister, who live in Iran, where the government has killed hundreds, if not thousands, of protesters during the current unrest.



'Lots of up and down'

What we know:

For the last year and a half, Bahman Razmpour's Sabores De Mexico has served the local Latino community.

But like at so many other small businesses these days, the sign on the door that tells customers the kitchen is closed is also a sign of the times.

"Sometimes you feel like you're living in North Korea. This is not what it's supposed to be. Unfortunately, it is," said Razmpour.

‘Stress on everybody’

The backstory:

Razmpour says business at the market is down 55% to 60% over the last few weeks because many of his customers are scared to go out in public.

He says he had to close the taqueria in the back of the store because some of his employees are worried about encountering ice on their way to work, even though they have their papers.

"So if it stays like this, I don't know how long we can continue the way things are going," said Razmpour.

In addition to the immigration crackdown here in Minnesota, Razmpour is also feeling the effects of the government crackdown in his native Iran.

Razmpour, who's a U.S. citizen, moved to the Midwest when he was 16, but he's been unable to communicate with his brother and sister, who still live in the Middle Eastern country, where, by some estimates, thousands of people have been killed protesting the theocratic regime, which has cut off phone and internet access during the current unrest.

"They are ruthless. They kill people for nothing. Those people are unbelievable, I don't know, it is a difficult situation," said Razmpour.

‘We don’t know what's gonna happen'

What they're saying:

In the meantime, Razmpour hopes ICE finishes what it is doing in Minnesota and leaves, so his community can go back to normal.

"I don't want to look over my shoulder. I don't think that's necessary. So I cannot wait for that day. They leave Minnesota and move on," said Razmpour.