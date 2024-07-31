Several Minneapolis beaches close due to high E. coli levels

article

Several beaches in Minneapolis have been closed this summer due to high E. coli levels, and another swimming beach was temporarily closed to the public this week.

What beaches are closed?

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) closed Wirth Lake Beach this week due to E. coli bacteria levels exceeding state guidelines.

Lake Hiawatha Beach, Lake Harriet Southeast Beach, and Bde Maka Ska North Beach, along with its 32nd Street Beach, remain closed due to water quality concerns.

The levels were detected during routine monitoring of the lake's water quality, and there have been no reports of swimmers falling ill. Once the levels are within the state-specified guidelines, the beaches will reopen.

Water safety tips

The MPRB provided tips for swimmers to stay healthy, including:

Don't swim if you or your child have diarrhea or are sick.

Be careful not to get lake water in your mouth.

Wash your hands before eating and after changing a diaper.

Avoid swimming for 48 hours after a heavy rainfall, when bacteria levels can be high.

Towel dry immediately after exiting the water to prevent Swimmer's Itch.

Do not swim in water that looks like "pea soup" or spilled paint floating on the surface.

Keep children and pets out of blue-green algae scum.

Seven other MPRB lakes remain open as of Wednesday morning. You can check the status of the lakes on their website here.