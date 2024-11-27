Christmas pop-ups getting Minneapolis bars and restaurants into the holiday spirit

The Brief South Minneapolis businesses, like Creekside Supper Club and Red Cow, have embraced festive Christmas decor and unique experiences like the Winter Wonder Bar and Red Nose Room to boost holiday cheer. The initiatives include expansions into dining areas and winter-themed setups like an Apres Ski Chalet, drawing large crowds and making reservations scarce for the season. Hennepin Avenue's reopening after months of construction has further energized these establishments, marking a celebratory season for local patrons and businesses.



It may only be the night before Thanksgiving, but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in South Minneapolis.

"it's just very festive. Just all the lights and it's just very festive. It's fabulous. It's just nice to kind of throw you into the holiday mood really quickly," said Jennifer Hieberg.

For the second year in a row, the Creekside Supper Club has gotten its Winter Wonder Bar back on track with holiday decorations on just about every surface you can imagine.

But this year, it decided to go twice as big by extending its Christmas theme to the dining room as well, proving it is now hooked on what has become an annual tradition.

"It's just the idea that we really wanted the holidays to be at the forefront of everybody's mind from the beginning of November, all the way until mid-January. We now have reservations all the way through Christmas. You can't get a reservation here on the weekends. It's been fantastic," said Creekside general manager Peter Beard.

Over at the Red Cow in Uptown, it's the Red Nose Room that is ready to spread some holiday cheer.

This year, the burger joint added an Apres Ski Chalet for customers who want to experience a winter wonderland.

"Instead of just your average, let's go out to dinner with the family and do that. How can we make it fun? How can we make it something of a memory for people," said Red Cow vice president Michaal Giacomini.

With Hennepin Avenue open for the first time since road construction started back in April, Red Cow says it has already received an early Christmas present.

"This was kind of like a celebration of let's get back to the Red Nose Room. Let's have fun. The roads are open, our restaurant's open, alive and well. So, we just thought it'd be a fun way to celebrate," said Giacomini.