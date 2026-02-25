Minneapolis plans $38M first responder training campus in Windom

The Brief Minneapolis plans to combine emergency and law enforcement training onto one campus. The city aims to improve training and response coordination. The project will cost $38 million, with plans for the state to cover half.



Minneapolis is planning a new campus to combine emergency and law enforcement training operations, a move it said would allow for better coordination and improved responses.

City eyes Windom property for emergency training campus

What we know:

Plans for the new training campus are set to be presented to the city council in the coming weeks. The proposed site is a 4.7-acre property in the Windom neighborhood, near a school bus lot on West 60th Street. The city plans to ask the state to cover half of the $38 million cost.

The new facility will house all law enforcement and emergency training operations, aiming to improve coordination across departments. Those operations are now spread across aging buildings throughout the city, which officials said is not effective.

Combined campus will drive "safer response"

What they're saying:

"Having that support will bring a safer response for our residents and visitors," said Todd Barnette, the Minneapolis community safety commissioner. "I think our residents will see a change in how we respond, a more compassionate response."

What it'll include:

The facility will include state-of-the-art classrooms, training spaces for major events and emergencies, an indoor shooting range for Minneapolis police and space for mental health support teams for employees.

What's next:

The city plans to purchase the property this year and break ground next year.

The move-in is projected for either 2029 or 2030.