DNR keeps Mille Lacs Lake walleye limit at three for ice fishing

The Brief Mille Lacs Lake walleye limit remains at three for winter. The yellow perch daily limit is set at 10, down from last year's initial limit of 20. The northern pike possession limit increased to five fish.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced that the walleye limit for the upcoming ice fishing season on Mille Lacs Lake will stay at three fish.

Winter fishing regulations

What we know:

Anglers can catch three walleyes longer than 17 inches, with only one allowed over 20 inches. The walleye population is reportedly trending positively, according to Brad Parsons, fisheries section manager for the DNR.

The daily and possession limit for yellow perch is set at 10, a change from last year's initial limit of 20. This adjustment aims to provide anglers with a meal-sized catch while staying within the state's harvest allocation.

The winter fishing regulations for walleye will go into effect on Dec. 1 and will go until Feb. 22, 2026. The yellow perch regulations will be from Dec. 1 to May 8, 2026. And the northern pike regulations will go from Dec. 1 to March 31, 2026.

Northern pike regulations

What they're saying:

"Mille Lacs’ walleye population is trending in a good direction for both adult and juvenile fish," said Parsons. The possession limit for northern pike has been increased from three to five fish, maintaining a length limit of 30 inches to protect trophy-sized pike.

The DNR's annual fall netting assessments have shown a slightly lower adult walleye abundance compared to 2024, but strong numbers of year-old walleye suggest future contributions to the fishery.