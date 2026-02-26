Head-on crash near Mille Lacs Lake leaves 4 dead, 1 critically injured

article

Four people were killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Wednesday evening near Mille Lacs Lake.

Deadly crash in Mille Lacs County

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Highway 169 near Shakopee Lake Road, along the southwest shore of the lake.

The driver of a Buick LeSabre was heading north on Highway 169 and crossed the center line, colliding with an oncoming vehicle. The State Patrol confirmed four people were killed, and one person was critically injured.

The LeSabre was driven by a 21-year-old woman from Isle, who was alone in the vehicle. The second vehicle was driven by a 53-year-old Minneapolis woman and had three passengers: a 51-year-old Minneapolis man, a 41-year-old man from Onamia, and a 25-year-old woman from Onamia.

What we don't know:

The crash report states at least one person involved was not wearing a seat belt. It also noted the roads were dry at the time of the crash, but did not say why the northbound vehicle crossed into the opposite lane.

Details of the victim have not yet been released.

By the numbers:

At least 33 people have died in traffic-related incidents on Minnesota roads this year, according to the Department of Public Safety.