MSP Airport-Puerto Vallarta flights canceled after Mexican drug cartel leader killed

Several flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Puerto Vallarta have been canceled Monday morning following the killing of Mexican drug cartel leader "El Mencho," which sparked civil unrest in Mexico.

Sun Country and Delta have canceled flights to the popular tourist destination on Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, travelers in Puerto Vallarta are being urged to stay at their resort.

This comes shortly before the bulk of the Minnesota spring break season.

READ MORE: Airlines cancel flights to parts of Mexico amid reports of cartel leader 'El Mencho' killed

Sun Country cancels flights

Local perspective:

According to Sun Country's website, travel from airports in Jalisco, Mexico, may be impacted due to ongoing civil unrest. This includes travel to and from Puerto Vallarta (PVR) airport.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and working with local authorities to determine when it is safe to resume service to and from PVR. Please monitor your email closely for updated information about your flight plans. If you choose to adjust your travel plans, change fees are currently being waived for this situation," Sun Country's website says.

Delta flights canceled at MSP Airport

Dig deeper:

Several Delta flights out of MSP Airport to Puerto Vallarta were canceled Monday morning, and Delta issued an alert on its website amid the ongoing civil unrest.

The alert says the unrest could impact travel through Feb. 26.

Mexican drug cartel leader killed

The backstory:

Mexico officials killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," on Sunday. He was the boss of one of the fastest-growing criminal networks in Mexico, known for trafficking drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine into the United States.

He was killed as the military attempted to capture him.

This led to cartel members responding with violence across Mexico, blocking roads and setting fire to vehicles. Mexico Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch said Monday 25 members of the National Guard were left dead in Jalisco in six separate attacks following the cartel leader's killing.