Mayo Clinic offering new treatment for atrial fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation is being diagnosed at an alarming rate, but a therapy long used in Europe is now available in the U.S. The Mayo Clinic is among the first to offer this treatment, which aims to improve the lives of patients with Afib.

Mayo Clinic cardiologist Dr. Chris DeSimone explains that the traditional way to treat Afib, aside from medications, has been a procedure called ablation. This involves using a catheter to deliver short bursts of cold or hot energy into the heart’s pulmonary veins to improve the heart’s rhythm.

Now, with the FDA’s approval of pulsed field ablation, Dr. DeSimone says this new method is similar but uses far less heat. "We’re able to generate very brief small pulses of high electric fields," he explains. "So it’s almost like you are electrocuting the cells to pop open. You are not using the thermal heat or freezing that’s traditionally used."

Dr. DeSimone also notes that the procedure is more selective, reducing the risk of damaging tissue outside the heart, such as the esophagus. "That’s very important – you still get the effect of damaging the tissue you want to damage," he says.

