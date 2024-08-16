Maplewood police investigate homicide after man found shot in camper

article

Maplewood authorities are investigating the death of a man found shot in a camper trailer Thursday night as a homicide.

What we know

Around 7:55 p.m., authorities were called to the 2600 block of Elm Street North in Maplewood on the report of a 38-year-old man who was found dead in a camper trailer.

Police investigated the scene, and determined the man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Maplewood authorities are now investigating the incident as a homicide, with the help of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).