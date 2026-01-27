Maple Grove hotel protests lead to arrest, charges for 26 people involved

The Brief The Maple Grove Police Department says 26 people have been arrested following a protest outside the SpringHill Suites where federal agents were believed to be staying. Police say the protest was only declared unlawful after property damage and "violence" began. "While we respect First Amendment rights, we will not tolerate property damage or violence in our community," the department said in a statement following the arrests.



A protest outside a Maple Grove hotel where federal immigration enforcement agents were believed to have been residing as part of Operation Metro Surge has led to 26 people being arrested and charged.

Maple Grove protest

What we know:

The Maple Grove Police Department says that on the night of Jan. 26, a protest outside the SpringHill Suites led to the arrest of 26 people who were allegedly taking part in "unlawful assembly and riotous conduct."

Police say the protest was only declared unlawful after property damage and "violence" began occurring, which was no longer protected under the First Amendment.

Dig deeper:

A summary of the arrests can be found below:

13 individuals arrested for gross misdemeanor riot

13 individuals arrested for misdemeanor unlawful assembly

2 of these individuals face an additional charge of obstruction

One individual remains under investigation for property damage but fled before being arrested

What they're saying:

The department says it’s aware of current protests outside of hotels of federal immigration agents, while saying in a statement: "While we respect First Amendment rights, we will not tolerate property damage or violence in our community."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) addressed the arrests on X, stating, "Glad to see some state and local government cooperation. It’s a start!"

What we don't know:

Names of those arrested have not yet been provided by authorities.