Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills – How to watch, pregame coverage
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, coming off their first loss of the season.
Here's how you can watch the game, which will be nationally televised:
Vikings vs. Bills – How to watch
What: Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills
When: 7:15 p.m. on November 9, Monday Night Football
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
TV: ABC/ESPN
Vikings/Bills storylines
At least on paper, the Vikings and Bills enter a nationally-televised game as two of the best teams in the NFL, but they appear to be headed in different directions.
The Vikings lost to the Detroit Lions 19-15 at Ford Field on Sunday, their first loss of the season. Kevin O’Connell is facing questions about the quarterback situation, with Kyler Murray struggling to lead the offense to the end zone consistently.
After Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 153 yards and a touchdown, the Vikings' defense is now tasked with trying to slow down James Cook. The Bills are 6-1, and have won three straight games. Josh Allen had three total touchdowns in last week’s 36-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
FOX 9 Vikings coverage
Tune into Vikings Gameday Live from 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday as Mark Rosen, Dawn Mitchell, Ahmad Hicks and Ron Johnson preview Sunday’s game, talk about the NFC North Division and all things NFL.
The Source: FOX 9 reporting of the NFL schedule.