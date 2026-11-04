Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills – How to watch, pregame coverage

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings host the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football on Nov. 9. The Vikings are 6-1, and coming off their first loss of the season. The Bills are also 6-1, but have won three straight. The Vikings quarterback situation may be in flux, as Kyler Murray is dealing with a sore hamstring.



The Minnesota Vikings host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, coming off their first loss of the season.

Here's how you can watch the game, which will be nationally televised:

Vikings vs. Bills – How to watch

What: Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills

When: 7:15 p.m. on November 9, Monday Night Football

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

TV: ABC/ESPN

Vikings/Bills storylines

At least on paper, the Vikings and Bills enter a nationally-televised game as two of the best teams in the NFL, but they appear to be headed in different directions.

The Vikings lost to the Detroit Lions 19-15 at Ford Field on Sunday, their first loss of the season. Kevin O’Connell is facing questions about the quarterback situation, with Kyler Murray struggling to lead the offense to the end zone consistently.

After Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 153 yards and a touchdown, the Vikings' defense is now tasked with trying to slow down James Cook. The Bills are 6-1, and have won three straight games. Josh Allen had three total touchdowns in last week’s 36-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

FOX 9 Vikings coverage

Tune into Vikings Gameday Live from 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday as Mark Rosen, Dawn Mitchell, Ahmad Hicks and Ron Johnson preview Sunday’s game, talk about the NFC North Division and all things NFL.