Argument between man, woman leads to shooting on Nicollet Avenue

article

The Brief A shooting on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis on Monday put a man in the hospital with potentially life-threatening wounds. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the victim met with another man and a woman on the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue, when an argument escalated to gunfire, and he was shot. The woman has since been booked into Hennepin County Jail, while the man fled prior to officers' arrival.



Police believe an argument between a man and a woman led to a shooting that left the man with potentially life-threatening injuries on Monday.

Nicollet Avenue shooting

What we know:

Minneapolis police say around 2:18 p.m., first precinct officers responded to reports of a shooting near West 15th Street and Nicollet Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a man on the ground with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. Police say he was provided immediate medical aid, and the man was transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates the victim met with another man and a woman on the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue, when an argument escalated to gunfire, and he was shot.

Officers located and arrested the woman near the scene of the shooting, and she has since been booked into Hennepin County Jail pending charges.

The other man left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet determined the specific circumstances that led to the shooting.