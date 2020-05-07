Man wanted for New Year's Eve murder of realtor in Minneapolis arrested in Chicago

article

Five months after the murder of real estate agent Monique Baugh in Minneapolis, 40-year-old Berry Davis has been arrested in Chicago.

Davis was booked May 1 into the Cook County Jail. In February, Davis and Cedric Berry were both indicted by a grand jury for first-degree premeditated murder and kidnapping in connection with the New Year’s Eve slaying.

Monique Baugh was shot and killed on New Year's Eve in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (FOX 9)

In total, four suspects were charged in relation to the crime where Baugh was allegedly abducted from a house showing in Maple Grove. Elsa Segura, 28, of Fridley was charged with kidnapping and Cedric Berry’s wife, Shante Davis, was charged with aiding an offender. She is also the sister of Berry Davis.

KIDNAPPING AND MURDER OF MONIQUE BAUGH

According to the charges, Segura lured Baugh to the Maple Grove home by calling her personal cell phone the day of the murder to set up a phony house showing. Baugh arrived at the home at 3 p.m. for the showing, was abducted by two men, believed to be Berry and Davis, in a U-Haul.

Around 5:45 p.m., a masked gunman used Baugh’s key to enter her home on the 4800 block of Humboldt Avenue North and shot Baugh’s boyfriend several times and left. The boyfriend was not seriously injured.

At 6:38 p.m., three shots were fired in the alley on the 1300 block of Russell Avenue North. When police arrived, they found Baugh, her hands bound by tape, dead from three bullet wounds.

Search warrants show police are investigating a possible murder-for-hire plot that may have led to Baugh's killing.