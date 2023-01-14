Man tied up workers, took over 78k during Inver Grove Heights bank robbery: Charges

A man faces felony charges for his alleged role in an Inver Grove Heights bank robbery where workers were restrained with zip ties, and a large amount of cash was taken.

Prosecutors charged Deundrick Damon McIntosh, 44, with one count of aggravated robbery in the first degree and two counts of kidnapping in connection to the Dec. 22 robbery of Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights.

According to the charging documents, police were informed of a bank robbery after two people entered the bank, restrained two employees with zip ties, and stole $78,265 in cash and additional coins.

Related stories: Police search for robbers who tied up workers at Inver Grove Heights bank

The two robbers left in a vehicle that police later located and found coins, masks, and a black bag similar to what the bank employees described that were left inside the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Investigators traced the car back to someone who reported to police that they believed McIntosh was one of the people involved in the bank robbery. The person claimed they saw him on the day of the robbery with a backpack full of cash and loose change, the complaint states.

Weeks later, on Jan. 11, law enforcement located McIntosh and said they found a large amount of cash on him, including the bait bills that the bank had previously recorded. Law enforcement searched McIntosh’s home and recovered "large sums of money," including additional bait bills, according to court documents.

McIntosh made his first appearance in court on Friday. The judge set his bail at $500,000 with conditions or $750,000 without conditions.