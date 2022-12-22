Police search for robbers who tied up workers at Inver Grove Heights bank

article

Police are searching for two people who robbed a bank in Inver Grove Heights, tying up two workers in the process, in the midst of the bitter cold Thursday morning.

Inver Grove Heights police say they were called out shortly before 11 a.m. for the robbery at Vermillion State Bank on 80th Street, west of Cahill Avenue. According to officers, the robbers pulled up in a Buick LeSabre with its license plates covered, went inside the bank, and used zip ties to restrain the workers.

Thankfully, the workers weren't injured during the incident. The suspect vehicle was last seen in the area of Highway 52 and 80th Street, police say.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the police at 651-450-2530.