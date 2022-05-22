Man shot, killed in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating after a suspect reportedly opened fire on a New York City subway train on Sunday morning, shooting a man and killing him.

Police say that a 48-year-old man was riding a northbound Q train that was pulling into the Canal Street subway station around 11:45 a.m. when he was shot in the chest by the suspect.

At a briefing, Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters the shooting appeared be a random attack, which occurred while the victim was seated in the last car of the train heading from Brooklyn into Manhattan.

"According to witnesses, the suspect was walking back and forth in the same train car and without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range," the chief said.

The gunman fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he later died.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance footage in order to help track down the suspect.

The shooting disrupted service for N and Q trains, which were temporarily rerouted to the R line.

The gunman is described as a dark-skinned man with a beard and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

Recent crimes in the New York City subway system have left riders on edge. Last month, Frank James allegedly shot 10 people on an N train in Brooklyn. He has been charged with carrying out a terror attack against a mass transit system and discharging a firearm.