Minnesota weather: Warm and breezy Sunday, mild Monday ahead

The Brief Southwest winds help boost temperatures well above average on Sunday. Temperatures will stay nice into Monday in southern Minnesota. There will be a few rounds of light snow or wintry mix this week.



Sunday will start out with some morning sprinkles before the afternoon warms up with a nice southwest breeze.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Clouds and a few sprinkles pass by Sunday morning for parts of Minnesota.

A southwest breeze will warm up the afternoon.

Temperatures later on Sunday will reach into the 50s and 60s for southern Minnesota, with 30s and 40s up north.

Extended forecast

What's next:

A few showers clip extreme northern Minnesota on Sunday night while the rest of the state stays mild and mostly clear.

Monday will be warm and mild with a gentle north wind.

Highs peak in the 50s for southern Minnesota, but stay cooler up north.

A few rounds of light precipitation pass by this week, bringing chances of wintry mix and light snow.

The first arrives late Tuesday into Tuesday night with another later on Thursday.