Man shot, killed in north Minneapolis on Valentine’s Day

Police say a man was shot and killed on Broadway Avenue in north Minneapolis early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation around 1 a.m. near Broadway Avenue and Emerson Avenue North and found a man on the street with gunshot wounds. Authorities began life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

The exact motive is still unclear, but Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara says the shooting appeared intentional.

"It appears that an individual approached on foot and fired rounds directly at this person and then fled in a light colored SUV west on West Broadway," explained O’Hara.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, but O’Hara said officers did make an arrest in a separate armed robbery earlier in the night. An adult and two juveniles were taken into custody, and two firearms were recovered from the scene. It is still unclear if the two are connected.

The arrests come after a spike in violent robberies that have left many residents on edge. Minneapolis police previously said there were at least 46 robberies and carjackings over the weekend. Most of the incidents occurred at night and often involved displaying a gun.

In one case, police arrested three juveniles on Sunday after crashing a stolen car during a police chase, and they are still awaiting charges. It is unclear if those in custody are responsible for any of the other violent crimes.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the shooting victim’s name and cause of death.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online here.