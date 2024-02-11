Minneapolis PD looking for suspects in Saturday robbery spree
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are searching for suspects after a "spree" of robberies on Saturday.
Police say 14 robberies over the course of the day on Saturday had "similar circumstances" with a group of suspects getting out of a vehicle and targeting a victim on foot.
Most of the robberies occurred between 8 p.m. on Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
"Victims' descriptions of suspects varied and included a range of groups consisting of three to six male and female suspects who were juveniles or young adults," police wrote. "In most cases, the suspects were described as wearing dark clothing and masks. Guns were seen in most of the cases."
Investigators say eight of the 14 robberies involved suspects who used a gray SUV that had been carjacked that day.
Minneapolis police are working to determine if all the robberies are connected.
"MPD has resources dedicated to the carjacking and robbery incidents tonight and into the near future," a Sunday evening statement from spokesperson Sergeant Garrett Parten read. "All precincts have been advised of the robbery trend and will be alert. In addition, information about the robbery spree has been shared with local law enforcement partners."
The robberies
- 3024 Humboldt Ave. South -- Carjacking and robbery: 1 female victim, at least 3 male suspects described as 18-21 years old. Time: 2/10/2024 10:53 AM
- 3700 Lyndale Ave S: 1 female victim, at least 3 male suspects described as 18-21 years old. Time: 2/10/2024 11:07 AM
- 700 22nd Ave NE: 1 female victim, at least 3 male suspects described as 16-17 years old. Time: 2/10/2024 12:56 PM
- 2823 Franklin Ave E: 1 female victim, at least 3 male suspects described as 18-21 years old. Time: 2/10/2024 6:54 PM
- 315 24th Ave N: 2 male victims, at least 5 male suspects described as 16-17 years old. Time: 2/10/2024 7:24 PM
- 1831 2nd Ave S: 1 female victim, unknown number of male suspects described as 22-29 years old. Time: 2/10/2024 8:23 PM
- 48th St E and Chicago Ave: 1 female victim, at least 3 male suspects. Time: 2/10/2024 8:56 PM
- 2315 Colfax Ave S: 1 female victim, at least 3 male suspects and possibly 1 female suspect described as 22-29 years old. Time: 2/10/2024 9:06 PM
- 2420 Dupont Ave S: 2 female victims, at least 4 male suspects and 1 female suspect described as 16-17 years old. Time: 2/10/2024 9:15 PM
- Grand Ave S and 26th St W: 2 female victims, at least two male suspects - unknown age. Time: 2/10/2024 9:30 PM
- 1928 University Ave NE: 3 female victims, at least 3 male suspects described as 18-21 years old. Time: 2/10/2024 10:15 PM
- 1908 4th Street NE: 1 female and 1 male victim, at least 3 male and 2 female suspects described as 18-21 years old. Time: 2/10/2024 10:23 PM
- 2400 Block of Hennepin Ave S: 2 female and 1 male victim, at least 4 male suspects described as 18-21 years old. Time: 2/11/2024 12:29 AM
- 2200 Harriet Ave: 3 female victims, at least 5 male suspects described as 16-17 years old. Time: 2/11/2024 12:35 AM