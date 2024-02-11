Minneapolis PD looking for suspects in Saturday robbery spree

Minneapolis police are searching for suspects after a "spree" of robberies on Saturday.

Police say 14 robberies over the course of the day on Saturday had "similar circumstances" with a group of suspects getting out of a vehicle and targeting a victim on foot.

Most of the robberies occurred between 8 p.m. on Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

"Victims' descriptions of suspects varied and included a range of groups consisting of three to six male and female suspects who were juveniles or young adults," police wrote. "In most cases, the suspects were described as wearing dark clothing and masks. Guns were seen in most of the cases."

Investigators say eight of the 14 robberies involved suspects who used a gray SUV that had been carjacked that day.

Minneapolis police are working to determine if all the robberies are connected.

"MPD has resources dedicated to the carjacking and robbery incidents tonight and into the near future," a Sunday evening statement from spokesperson Sergeant Garrett Parten read. "All precincts have been advised of the robbery trend and will be alert. In addition, information about the robbery spree has been shared with local law enforcement partners."

The robberies