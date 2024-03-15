Man shot in head in Minneapolis with 2 kids in car

article

A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot in the head in Minneapolis while his two children were in the car.

Around 5 p.m., police received a call about a person shot on East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue – also known as George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.

Upon arrival, police found a 31-year-old man that had been shot inside of a vehicle. He was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators believe the man was in the vehicle at 41st and Chicago to meet with people he knew, and an altercation led up to the shooting.

"What’s especially disturbing about this is that it appears the victim’s children, who are very young, were inside the car with them at that time," Minneapolis Police Chief O’Hara said.

No arrests have been made yet, though O’Hara said police are investigating possible suspects.