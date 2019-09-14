Man injured after fight escalates into shooting in St. Paul, Minn.

article

A man was injured early Saturday morning after a shooting in St. Paul.

According to St. Paul police, at about 3 a.m. Saturday, a fight broke out on the 500 block of York Avenue. The fight escalated into a shooting, and a man was shot.

His injury is not considered life-threatening.

Earlier this week, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell responded to the recent spike in shootings, saying it's the worst he's seen in decades. On Monday, three people died in separate shootings just hours apart.