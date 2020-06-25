Man dies of drowning two days after incident at Lake Nokomis

A man who was pulled from Lake Nokomis in south Minneapolis last week passed away two days after the incident, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

He has been identified as 39-year-old Jose Antonio Chimborazo-Quizhpi of Minneapolis. The medical examiner determined Chimborazo-Quizhpi died from freshwater drowning. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

According to authorities, at about 6 p.m. on June 16 crews responded to a report of a drowning at Lake Nokomis. When they arrived, they found one victim, who was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Chimborazo-Quizhpi passed away on June 18 at Hennepin Healthcare, according to the medical examiner's report.

The case is under investigation by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.