3 in critical condition after near-drownings Tuesday in Minneapolis

Three people were sent to the hospital after they nearly drowned Tuesday in Minneapolis.

According to authorities, at about 6 p.m., crews responded to a report of a drowning at Lake Nokomis. When they arrived, they found one victim, who was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

At about 7 p.m., Minneapolis Fire Department crews responded to a report of two people struggling in the water at Lake Bde Maka Ska. When crews arrived, they found one of the victims on the shore but struggling to breathe. The second victim was still missing and crews eventually found the person submerged. Crews got the victim in the boat, transported the victim to shore and began CPR.

Crews continued CPR in the ambulance. They were able to recover a pulse in the second victim by the time they reached the hospital. Both victims were listed in critical condition.