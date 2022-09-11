Man dies after shooting outside Minneapolis bar

A man has died after a quadruple shooting late Friday night outside a Minneapolis bar that capped off a violent start to the weekend in Minneapolis.

According to the new report released Sunday evening, 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun died less than an hour and a half after the late Friday night shooting outside the 4th Street Saloon, at the court of 4th Street North and West Broadway Avenue.

Three other people were injured, including two pregnant women, when someone, who police say may have used an automatic weapon, opened fire outside the 4th Street Saloon shortly before midnight.

In a press release on Saturday, officers said it's possible the suspect fired from a vehicle. No arrests had been made in the case as of Saturday morning.

Calhoun was among three people killed in a day-plus long stretch from Thursday evening through Friday night in Minneapolis. Along with the three fatalities, ten others were injured by gunfire in that stretch.