Victims identified from recent fatal shootings in Minneapolis

The two people killed in the violence that shook Minneapolis between Thursday night and Friday morning have been identified.

The teenager killed in the shooting at Plymouth Avenue North and Knox Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Thursday was Jeremiah Kionell Durr, 16, from Jordon, according to a press release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The man killed in the shooting outside Bullwinkle’s Saloon around 1 a.m. Friday morning was Maurice Cortez Crumble, 34, of Brooklyn Park. Both victims died as a result of gunshots to the torso.

Two other men received non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting at Bullwinkle's Saloon. Also on Thursday night, four people were shot at a gas station at 626 West Broadway.

Police are still looking for leads in the shootings. After the shooting on Friday, Minneapolis Police spokesperson Garrett Parten issued an emotional plea to the public, asking for people to share information about the shootings with law enforcement and for the violence to stop.

About 12 hours later, two pregnant women were among four people who were shot late Friday night outside a bar, with one of them suffering life-threatening injuries.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addressed the recent violence while at Open Streets Broadway. He said more needed to be done at the state and federal levels to stop illegal guns from getting into cities.



